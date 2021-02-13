On a recent “Ask Arn Anything” episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about his time with WWE. He said throughout his years with the company, he never got in an argument with Vince McMahon until the day he was let go. Arn said Vince isn’t someone you argue with, more so converse with.

“Never had one of those scenarios,” Arn said. “There’s no such thing as having an argument with Vince McMahon. It’s you go in, you present an idea hoping it’s the right day, the right time of day. Sometimes, occasionally you will get him to review that idea with a clear head, sometimes you’ll push through, but there’s no such thing as having an argument.”

“There were some rumors when I was first terminated with the company that there had been quite a few backstage arguments between Vince McMahon and I. There probably would’ve only been one and I would’ve been out the door much earlier. That’s not a guy you argue with.”

Anderson was also asked about the differences between the wrestling business over the many decades he’s worked in it. He talked about the many challenges he experienced over 30+ years in the business and said there was no leeway regarding injuries or missing towns.

“I’ve seen every side you could see to the evolution of the business in the last 38 years,” Anderson said. “When I first started in the business, there was no such thing as wrestling schools, there was no such thing about having a conversation about a match prior to. Everybody that worked there wrestled every night, so you didn’t have leftovers. You didn’t have guys that if somebody got hurt, you had somebody to put in that situation. We didn’t have the company provide doctors or trainers, certainly not meals.”

“If you got hurt, you still better figure out a way to tape it up, get to the ring. It didn’t matter if you had a 4 star match, but it did matter that you made the effort to get there and do something so that there was no such thing as substitutions. People did not miss towns in those days because if you miss a town, there was a major conversation. If you miss 2, there was probably no conversation, you were gone.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ARN Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.