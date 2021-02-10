On a recent “Ask Arn Anything” episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he’s interested in managing a tag team in AEW. Anderson said that if he had to pick one it would be FTR, and that he’s actually working out a relationship with a tag team that he couldn’t name. He said we’ll see who he manages in the coming weeks.

“There’s some good teams out there,” Anderson said. “Obviously FTR are doing just fine with Tully, that was a very good selection. I had thought for a long long time about managing those guys but good for them.

“To be perfectly honest with you, there’s something that’s going to be happening I hope pretty soon on AEW and we’ll keep that close to the vest. It will change my life 100% and it will change that individual’s life 100%. As far as building a new tag team for the future, that may be the first building block and we’ll just sit on that for now. There are some plans in the works.”

Anderson continued to talk about his relationship with Cody and how he’s enjoyed managing him. He said they don’t always see eye to eye but him and Cody have a great working relationship.

“I will say something, coaching Cody has been a great experience for me,” Arn said. “It’s not always fun as he will tell you, having an old bastard like me chewing his ass out for something he thought wasn’t a big deal probably is new to his world. When he asked me to come in thats what I told him, I’m not a yes man.

“That’s going just well, doesn’t need to be fixed right now. It’s just evolving. We’ll see about that team thing. If you give me that leeway down the road, I think it will be worth your wait.”

