Pro wrestling veteran Austin Aries is receiving some criticism for his recent comments on the COVID-19 pandemic and an autograph signing he had in New York this past weekend.

Aries, who has made headlines for COVID-related controversies in the past, appeared at The Wrestling Universe store in Queens this past Sunday. Promoter Jerry Sorrentino noted on Facebook before the signing that Aries was encouraging fans to drop their masks for the photos, and that Aries would not be wearing a mask of his own.

“A message from Austin Aries! If you are coming to The Wrestling Universe, he will NOT be wearing a Mask for Photos, and he urges you all to Drop Your Masks for the Photo Op and Take it Off! Come Down and Say Hello from 3-5 PM!,” Sorrentino wrote.

Aries appeared for the signing on Sunday and ended up selling autographed tin foil hats to fans who came to see him.

Aries then took to Instagram to address the criticism and COVID-19 masks. He noted that the autographed tin foil hats were a hit at the signing. His post includes a photo of two fans wearing the tin foil on their head.

“The new Austin Aries autographed Tin Foil Hats were a hit today at my signing in NY,” Aries wrote on Instagram. “I was pleasantly surprised by the conversations I had this weekend on the current state of affairs. I spoke with many who strongly dislike and don’t agree with what’s going on with the covaids and see the agenda for what it is. Plenty of relief when they could lower their face diaper while visiting and taking pictures. Maybe there’s hope for humanity after all… ‘So let’s pick a rabbit hole to jump down….have you heard of adrenochrome? HAARP maybe?'”

You can see Aries’ full Instagram post below: