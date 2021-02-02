WWE officials reportedly have not decided on which brand Rhea Ripley will be going to.

As noted before, Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was booked to be Ripley’s official call-up from WWE NXT. PWInsider now reports that a final decision on if Ripley will be going to RAW or SmackDown has not been made yet.

Ripley was not at last night’s RAW and as of today, is not scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. It’s still possible that officials figure her into plans for SmackDown.

Ripley was the #14 entrant in the 30-Woman Rumble Match and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Bianca Belair. She lasted 39:06 and eliminated Toni Storm, Santana Garrett, Dana Brooke, Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair, with Belair’s help.

Ripley’s last NXT TV match came on January 6 at the New Year’s Evil special, when she lost to Raquel Gonzalez in the Last Woman Standing match.

Stay tuned for more on Ripley’s WWE status.