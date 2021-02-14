A second Elimination Chamber Match was announced on the last episode of SmackDown. The winner of that match will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night as the PPV.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Reigns was originally planned to be part of the Elimination Chamber Match. However, plans changed most likely as to not mirror the same scenario with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre where where he will be defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber.

On SmackDown, WWE official Adam Pearce said Reigns had to be in the Elimination Chamber. However, Paul Heyman explained that Reigns only had to be at the PPV.

Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan qualified for the match. It has also been announced that there will be a gauntlet match on RAW to decide the final entrant in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match.