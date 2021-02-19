WWE officials reportedly had no match locked in for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the latest WrestleMania 37 creative meeting.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that matches planned for The Grandest Stage of Them All at the most recent WrestleMania 37 creative meeting were WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and a tag team match with WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny, believed to be the rapper and Damian Priest vs. John Morrison and The Miz.

It was said that nearly everything else for the WrestleMania card is open, including the WWE Title match. The source also stressed that nothing is set in stone with just 51 days until the big event.

McIntyre will defend his WWE Title this Sunday inside the Elimination Chamber, against Sheamus, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and Jeff Hardy. Sheamus has earned the right to enter the match last.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Stay tuned for updates.