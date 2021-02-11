WWE reportedly has plans to hold two Elimination Chamber matches at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

As noted, it was just announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title inside the Chamber against Sheamus, AJ Styles, The Miz, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy. Now Ringside News reports that there are plans for another Chamber match, which will feature SmackDown Superstars.

There is no word yet on if the blue brand Chamber match will be for Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Title, or some sort of title shot at WrestleMania 37 as they have done in the past. It’s still believed that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will use his Royal Rumble win to challenge Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On a related note, it was reported by RSN that the second Chamber match will apparently not be for the women’s division as that has not been discussed with the WWE creative team as of this week.

WWE held women’s Elimination Chamber matches in 2018, 2019 and 2020, but word now is that they are not planning a women’s Chamber match this year. There is no word yet on why, but it’s possible that plans will change between now and next week’s go-home TV shows.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)