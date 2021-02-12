Barstool Sports on-air personality Brandon Walker has been announced for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Pre-Show panel on Sunday.

Walker hosts Barstool’s “Rasslin'” podcast and appeared on WWE’s The Bump a few weeks ago. WWE announced on Thursday that Walker will help break down the Takeover card and give predictions.

The thirty-minute “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Pre-Show airs this Sunday at 6:30pm ET via the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Tik Tok. There is no word yet on who else will join Walker from the panel at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s Takeover special and be sure to join us for live coverage. Below is the current card:

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.