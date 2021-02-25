Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for Army of the Dead, which stars former WWE Champion Batista.

Netflix will premiere the post-apocalyptic zombie heist movie on Friday, May 21.

Army of the Dead was written and directed by Zack Snyder of Dawn of the Dead fame.

As noted before, Batista recently spoke with Empire Online and said he’d been wanting to work a zombie project for a long time. He was turned down for a role on The Walking Dead because they said he was too big, even when he offered to appear on the show for free. This new genre mash-up promises scares, action and heist-thriller twists & turns.

“For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up. What sets us apart is the heist. But there’s a whole bunch of different layers to this film,” Batista said of the new Netflix project.

Batista’s character is named “Scott Ward” in the movie. The synopsis notes, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Army of the Dead also stars Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the first official teaser trailer for Army of the Dead below: