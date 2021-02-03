As noted tonight, WWE has confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be on NXT tomorrow.

Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to social media to comment about it. She wrote how he never gives anything less than his entire heart and soul.

She also wrote how she can’t wait to see what’s in store tomorrow. Beth calls the weekly NXT shows along with Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett.

She tweeted, “OK. Kidding aside… @EdgeRatedR you’ve had a hell of a week and it’s only Tuesday! Over an hour of grueling competition at Royal Rumble, half hour main event on RAW…you never give anything less than your entire heart and soul…can’t wait to see what’s in store for @WWENXT”

Earlier, she tweeted a photo of a note with the caption, “Me: So…NXT? I’m literally sitting next to you. Him: I left you a note! Also him.”

As reported before, Edge is set to make his return to SmackDown on this Friday’s show.

He made his WWE return by winning the Men’s Rumble match at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. On last night’s RAW, he defeated Randy Orton in the main event.

Me: So…NXT? I’m literally sitting next to you.

Him: I left you a note!

Also him: pic.twitter.com/2r1l6Uw4Mc — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 3, 2021