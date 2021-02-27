Following her big announcement last night on SmackDown, Bianca Belair is ready to make history with the SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania. With this massive event less than two months away, Belair is ready to shatter the glass ceiling with someone who has beaten the odds time and time again. This week on Talking Smack, Belair explained to the panel why she chose Banks as her opponent instead of the RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

“You know, choosing Asuka, you know, she is a great champion on Raw, but the choice just felt so right to pick Sasha Banks,” Belair stated with a smile. “She is ‘The Boss,’ ‘The Standard,’ and what other way to make WrestleMania even bigger. Me choosing Sasha Banks tonight and being the first two African-American women headlining WrestleMania, we just made WrestleMania bigger. It’s going to be a magical night.

“To be going to WrestleMania and facing Sasha Banks — standing in the ring with Sasha Banks — made making that decision so real for me. I don’t know if people could tell, but I was shaking because of how excited I was … The moment isn’t just about us. It’s about everybody and what it’s going to represent. ”

Belair admits that Banks has always been on her radar since she arrived at the Performance Center in 2016. She couldn’t help but be inspired after seeing Banks exceed every expectation thrown at her.

“Every since I walked into the Performance Center when I first started in NXT, she was on my map,” she admitted. “Everything that she has accomplished and the barriers she has broken, I see everything she’s doing. Now, I’m not jealous because, to me, that’s inspiring. She motivates me. If I want to be the best, I have to get into the ring with the best.”

You can watch Bianca Belair’s interview on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.