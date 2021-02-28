– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring WWE Champion The Miz’s must-see title defenses. The group includes matches against wrestlers like Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena, and others.

– WWE 24: Big E is now available on-demand on the WWE Network. Interestingly, the WWE Intercontinental Champion said he’d pass on watching his own documentary.

“I cringe watching myself or seeing people say nice things about me (so I’m going to sit this one out) but please tune into my #WWE24 tonight on the @WWENetwork,” Big E wrote. “They consistently produce stellar docs so I know I’m in good hands.”

– WWE posted this week’s 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Dana Brooke/Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, and Billie Kay.