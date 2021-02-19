The WWE 24 documentary on WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E has been officially announced for Sunday, February 28 on the WWE Network.

The synopsis for the Big E documentary reads like this: “From overcoming injuries and setbacks, to finding his own voice as a Superstar, watch the evolution of Intercontinental Champion Big E on a new WWE 24, premiering Sunday, Feb. 28, only on WWE Network.”

This will be the first new WWE 24 doc of 2021.

You can see the official trailer for Big E’s WWE 24 special below, along with Big E’s tweet: