The big title match between Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura and WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has been announced for the March 4 edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network.

The match was confirmed today on NXT UK as the two Superstars participated in a press conference segment to make the match official. Satomura, who recently joined the company to work a coach and in-ring talent, made her in-ring debut last week with a win over Isla Dawn. KLR, who has now held the title for 535 days, confirmed today that she was referring to Satomura last month when she said she now wants to face the best in the world to continue her historic title reign.

This week’s NXT UK episode also saw A-Kid retain the Heritage Cup Title over Sha Samuels, Ben Carter defeat Josh Morrell, Dani Luna defeat Aleah James, and Rampage Brown defeat Joe Coffey in the main event. There were also appearances by Jinny and Tyler Bate, among others. Bate told the NXT UK camera man that he is about ready to get back in the ring, apparently now using a more spiritual gimmick. Jinny and Joseph Conners cut a promo on Piper Niven ahead of an upcoming match between the two stars of the women’s division.

Next week’s NXT UK show will feature Pretty Deadly challenging NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus, plus Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels in a Grudge Match. If Samuels wins, Brookside has to work as her personal assistant for one month.

Stay tuned for more from NXT UK. Below are highlights from this week’s episode, along with footage from the Satomura vs. KLR press conference, post-match interviews with Samuels and Carter, and a promo for next week’s NXT UK Tag Team Titles match:

