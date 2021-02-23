New WWE Champion The Miz is scheduled to make his first title defense next Monday night on RAW.

WWE has confirmed Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz for the WWE Title on next week’s RAW episode.

Tonight’s RAW saw Lashley and MVP confront The Miz and issue him an ultimatum for a title shot, as payback for helping The Miz cash in his Money In the Bank title shot on a weakened Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday. Miz didn’t refuse the title shot, but he told Lashley he needed more time. This led to Braun Strowman interrupting and demanding a title shot for himself. This led to a segment with Miz, John Morrison, Lashley, Strowman, Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon.

Shane then made Strowman vs. Lashley as the main event of tonight’s RAW. If Strowman won, he would join Lashley and The Miz next Monday night to make the WWE Title match a Triple Threat. The main event took place and ended with Lashley pinning Strowman after a Spear and a Spinebuster. WWE then confirmed Lashley vs. The Miz for next Monday night on the USA Network.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lashley and The Miz next week, but we will keep you updated. It was reported earlier today, via @Wrestlevotes, that The Miz is not currently planned for the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 37, while Lashley is. If that plan sticks, there’s no word on how WWE will get there.

On a related note, McIntyre did not appear during tonight’s RAW and has not addressed his WWE Title loss as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Title chase. Below are several shots from tonight’s related segments and main event on RAW:

"I made my decision……. that I need more time."#WWEChampion @mikethemiz is getting on the bad side of the #HurtBusiness very quickly! pic.twitter.com/UlgN7QR07j — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021

He won't get a #WWEChampionship opportunity tonight, but @BraunStrowman WILL get @fightbobby one-on-one… and if he wins, @mikethemiz defends the title against BOTH behemoths in a #TripleThreat Match next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/HX0H08s1GY — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021