WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he’s still focused on one goal he’s had for a long time – winning the WWE Title.

The CEO of The Hurt Business said the WWE Title has been his priority since returning to WWE in 2018.

“The world title, that’s been my priority since I came back,” Lashley said. “That hasn’t changed. When I returned to WWE, I came in and paid respect to the guys who were here. Ever since, I’ve been focused on I taking steps to show I am the guy.”

Lashley expressed interest in working a feud wit current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

“I want that fight, I want that title,” Lashley said. “Drew is old-school. He fits into any era. He’s tough, he’s real. We have a lot of unfinished business. We have history. We’ve met in the ring before, we were tag partners, and we know each other real well. Drew is ‘The Chosen One.’ That’s not me, I’m someone that fought for it. There is so much potential for our fights.”

While Lashley would like to face McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, he remains eager for the match with Brock Lesnar, and would be up for a Triple Threat for the WWE Title.

“Adding Brock always adds a lot,” Lashley said. “He’s as real as it gets, and he’s someone I want in the ring. So I’m open to that, but me and Drew can do it on our own, too. There are a lot of options, which is great for everyone.”

The 44 year old Lashley, who is in the best shape of his career at this point, admitted that he is getting closer to the end of his career. That is why this current year is so important to him. Lashley said 2021 will be his year. He commented on how much longer he has left.

“This is going to be my year,” Lashley said. “I have a different level of confidence. Even at my age, I don’t think there is anyone working harder than me.

“I know that my finish line is soon. I won’t be here for another 10 or 15 years like Ricochet or Cedric. I’m running to the finish line, and I’m hitting it hard. This is the year for me.”