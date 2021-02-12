British boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has expressed some interest in potentially working with WWE one day.

As seen below, Joshua recently appeared on the Alternative Sport podcast and picked possibly working for WWE over UFC. He was asked if he sees himself as a better WWE Superstar or a UFC fighter.

“That’s a great question,” Joshua said. “I’m gonna do WWE because that’s what Muhammad Ali done, so I’m gonna do WWE.”

Joshua was apparently referring to Ali facing WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki on June 26, 1976 in Japan, a year after the legendary “Thrilla In Manila” boxing match win over Joe Frazier. Ali vs. Inoki ended in a draw. Ali later served as a special guest referee at WWE’s WrestleMania I for the tag team main event that featured WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Roddy Piper, and Paul Orndorff, with Hogan’s team getting the win. Ali later made an appearance for WCW in 1994 as the company donated proceeds from Halloween Havoc 1994 to Parkinson’s research.

Joshua was also asked which song he would pick for his WWE entrance theme. He said it would be either “Shut Up” by UK rapper Stormzy, or the “Push It to the Limit” song from the Scarface movie soundtrack.

Joshua is a two-time World Unified Heavyweight Champion. He’s held the WBA Heavyweight Super Title, the IBF Heavyweight Title, the WBO Heavyweight Title, and the IBO Heavyweight Title since December 2019.

Joshua’s upcoming fight with WWE friend and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is expected to be finalized soon. The £200m bout is rumored to take place in the Middle East this summer and is said to be the biggest fight in UK boxing history, with some calling it the biggest heavyweight match since Ali vs. Frazier.

