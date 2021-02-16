Braun Strowman made his return to WWE RAW during last night’s Elimination Chamber go-home episode.

A furious Strowman appeared in a backstage segment where he confronted Adam Pearce and asked him for a damn good reason why he wasn’t in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Pearce said Strowman was talking to the wrong guy, but Strowman pointed out how Shane McMahon has made it clear that Pearce is running the show these days.

Strowman asked Pearce if he thought it was funny to exclude him from the match, and reminded him what happened back in November, the last time Pearce upset Strowman. Pearce noted that the idea was to fill the RAW Elimination Chamber with former WWE Champions. Strowman brought up how he’s a former WWE Universal Champion. Pearce went on and said he was just the messenger. Strowman then ordered Pearce to pass a message to McMahon.

“Well, since you’re the messenger, I’ve got a message for you to relay to Shane McMahon,” Strowman said. “You need to let Shane know that he needs to make this right because if he doesn’t, I promise it’s not gonna be pretty around here.”

Fans in the arena then booed Strowman as the segment ended.

As noted last week, Strowman revealed on his personal Instagram account that he was recovering from a blood infection, and had lost around 15 pounds in 5 days. You can click here for that report.

Monday marked the first RAW appearance for The Monster Among Men since the post-Survivor Series show on November 23, where he received a storyline suspension for putting hands on Pearce. Strowman made his return to WWE TV during the final segment of the recent Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown. He then returned to the ring in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, entering at #30 and being the 26th elimination, tossed out by the eventual winner, WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Strowman lasted 7:24 and picked up 3 eliminations of his own – AJ Styles, Sheamus and Cesaro.

Stay tuned for more on plans for Strowman now that he's returned to the RAW brand.