Britt Baker is the self-proclaimed face of the AEW women’s division, but has been unhappy with not having an action figure made of herself. Baker has cracked numerous jokes about the number of figures Cody Rhodes has received while she is currently at zero.

Jazwares partner Jeremy Padawer tweeted out a joke that Baker’s first action figure would be a two-pack with Cody.

“Are you kidding me?! I guess they know those Cody figures aren’t gonna sell any other way. #RoleModel,” Baker responded.

Padawer later confirmed Baker will have her own figure in Series 1 of the upcoming AEW Unmatched figure line. She is also getting a Waiting Room two-pack, but it’s not yet known who will be the other figure in that two-pack.

Looking at some upcoming sets — AEW Unrivaled Series 4 includes: Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy, Santana, and Ortiz. Padawer also revealed earlier this week who will be in Series 5: Hangman Page, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Jon Moxley, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy.

