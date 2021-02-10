The family of “The Natural” Butch Reed recently spoke with the local FOX affiliate in Kansas City, MO and said they are still in shock about his passing. The pro wrestling legend passed away last Friday morning at the age of 66.

Reed’s family announced on his Instagram account last Friday that he had passed away due to heart complications. This came after they made another post earlier in the week, announcing that Reed had already suffered two massive heart attacks in 2021.

Reed’s family blames his death on COVID-19 as he tested positive for the virus around January 12.

“He’s going to be missed. He’s much-loved. I’m just glad I had him as long as I did,” Butch’s son, Bryan Reed said.

Butch’s sister, Joyce Reed Crittenden, added, “It’s like a dream.”

You can see the FOX4KC video with Reed’s family below.

You can click here for the statements on Reed from WWE and AEW. As noted, WWE opened Friday’s SmackDown and last night’s RAW with a graphic in memory of the former Doom member.