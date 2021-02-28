– Below is a clip from WWE 24: Big E of the Intercontinental Champion setting a bench press record at John Cena’s gym when he was in FCW. At the time, cameras were there getting footage of Cena, but for some added motivation, Cena told Big E if he hit the bench press it would be included in Cena’s documentary. With Roman Reigns spotting him, Big E was able to do a successful lift. WWE 24: Big E is available on-demand on the WWE Network.

– WWE filed a new trademark on February 24 for “Scottish Warrior.” This is the nickname for Drew Mcintyre, who is set to return on Monday’s RAW after losing his WWE Championship to The Miz at last weekend’s Elimination Chamber. Below is the description for the trademark:

– Charlotte spoke with Matthew Aguilar of ComicBook.com about her recent appearance on Peacock’s new revival of Punky Brewster. Joined by Alexa Bliss on the show, Charlotte said it was a nice crossover for the WWE as the WWE Network makes the moves to Peacock in March.

“Well, I think that Izzy, actually, the character in the show is a wrestling fan and I believe she actually, really liked myself and Alexa Bliss, and it was a perfect fit,” Flair said. “I was honored to be a part of it. It was that simple. And I mean, it’s always nice to hear when there’s another show — for example, with Peacock — that’s a fan of our show and we’re a fan of theirs and wanting to do the crossover, like with Psych and USA, I was excited.”