Next week’s loaded AEW Dynamite got a little bit bigger with Chris Jericho and MJF holding a press conference before their AEW World Tag Team Championship Match against The Young Bucks. The two teams will meet at Revolution on March 7.

Jericho and MJF took their current feud to the next level by bloodying up Matt and Nick Jackson’s father in the backstage area. Papa Buck had to be taken to a hospital via ambulance after the attack.

Below is the current lineup for next Wednesday’s show:

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho and MJF hold Revolution press conference

* Paul Wight to make his first appearance

* Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and 5) vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2

* 10 VS. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

* Finals of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament