Chris Jericho participated in a narrating session for season three of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring series earlier today.

As seen in the Twitter clip below, Jericho did voiceover work for an episode on Death Match wrestling, which could be the planned episodes on FMW or Nick Gage. Jericho is set to narrate the upcoming season of the popular Vice TV series.

There is still no word yet on when season three will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the current list of confirmed topics for season three of Dark Side of the Ring, along with the tweet on Jericho:

* Brian Pillman (season premiere, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewed)

* FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling)

* XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling)

* Nick Gage

* WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea event from 1995

* The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and his children – Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts)

* Ion Croitoru (aka Bruiser Bedlam and Johnny K-9)

* Chris Kanyon