AEW star Chris Jericho is at his first Super Bowl.

The former AEW World Champion shared photos and video of his experience on Instagram. According to his posts, he is cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jericho captioned his first photo, “Stoked for my first #SuperBowl!!! Go @buccaneers !!”

As we noted, Jericho isn’t the only AEW star to be at Super Bowl LV. Brandi and Cody Rhodes shared on Twitter that they are there too.

On last Wednesday’s Dynamite, Chris Jericho and MJF won the Tag Team Battle Royal and earned a tag title match at Revolution.

