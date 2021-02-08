AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon to welcome two new additions to his Nightmare Family stable.

Cody continues to build the group with up & coming talents. Today he announced that Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto have joined The Nightmare Family.

Solow has worked around 18 AEW Dark matches since debuting back with a loss to Scorpio Sky back in July 2020. He has been on the losing end of each match.

Comoroto has wrestled 9 AEW Dark matches since debuting in a loss to current TNT Champion Darby Allin back in October 2020, which was his first match since leaving WWE NXT earlier in the year. He also lost to Jon Moxley on the January 20 Dynamite episode. Comoroto has been on the winning end of his last two Dark matches, which came in January. He teamed with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall of The Nightmare Family for a win over Ryan Nemeth, Shawn Dean and Vary Morales, and then worked another six-man the following week against the team of M’Badu and Terrence & Terrell Hughes.

The Nightmare Family now consists of Cody, Comoroto, Solow, Dustin, QT, Brandi Rhodes, Diamond Dallas Page, Arn Anderson, Lee Johnson, Billy Gunn, and Austin Gunn.

