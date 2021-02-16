Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of MetroUK and gave an update on plans for his father, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bulldog Sr. was set to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class last year, along with The Bella Twins, JBL, Batista, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman). However, the ceremony was nixed due to COVID-19 forcing changes to WrestleMania 36 Weekend. It was reported a while back that WWE had plans to hold the 2020 Class ceremony as the 2021 Class ceremony, during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in April of this year. Bulldog Jr. said he’s been working on the speech to induct his father, and will be joined at the podium by his sister, Georgia Smith, and his mother, Diana Hart Smith.

Bulldog Jr. also indicated that there will be a virtual crowd for the ceremony, similar to the WWE ThunderDome crowd the company has been using.

“I’ve been starting to pinpoint things,” Davey Jr. said of his speech. “I’m gonna have to base that on how much time they’re going to allow me. My sister and my mother will be with me on the podium, and how much we’re gonna have to divide that between the three of us – and who’s going to do the induction for him.

“I’m not sure what or who that might be at this point because of the COVID restrictions. I think it will just be me inducting Davey, as far as I know. I don’t think that they’re doing an audience, just with the fans from the Network on the screens.”

Davey speculated that the ceremony will take place on Friday or Saturday night of that weekend. WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Davey talked more about his father’s induction and the speech he’s working on. He noted that his father’s induction is long overdue.

“I’m pinpointing things down now, and trying to think of specific stories that I might want to address or what might be something the WWE Universe hasn’t heard,” he said. “Of course, definitely appreciative to them for all the support they’ve given my father and the wrestling industry – definitely big thanks to them. I’ll have to see how much time I have to really decide.

“Definitely long overdue, but I’m glad that it’s finally happened now. It’s a huge honour and I’m glad that WWE has put faith into me to do the induction. As far as I know right now, it’s not gonna be anyone else, so I’m very grateful for that.”

