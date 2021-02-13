After parting ways with WWE back in 2011, Harry Smith has been well-traveled.

Smith, the son of the late British Bulldog has not only found success as part of Major League Wrestling, but in Japan, as well. Since his days as a part of the Hart Dynasty, the now re-christened ‘Dave Boy Smith Jr’ has worn tag team gold on two continents. He captured the MLW tag titles, and also had three reigns as the IGWP tag team champions with Lance Archer.

But now? It appears as Davey Boy Smith Jr. may be returning to the promotion that helped make his father a household superstar.

In some recent comments, Smith Jr. said that he has had discussions with WWE, and even hinted that he might have been slated to be a part of the NXT UK brand.

“There’s been quite a bit of interest, and a little bit of back and forth talk with myself and the company,” Smith Jr. told Metro UK in an interview earlier this week. “I think that was the plan – or what they were hoping – was for me to come to NXT UK. But unfortunately right now because of Covid, those doors are kind of locked, we’ll see.”

Smith Jr., who has the pedigree of being not only the son of a WWE legend but also a part of the legendary Hart family, was originally signed by WWE in 2006, just months shy of his 21st birthday. After an up-and-down tenure with the promotion, he finally received his release in 2011.

Since then, Smith Jr. has teamed with his cousin, Teddy Hart and longtime family friend, Brian Pillman Jr., ad part of new Hart family stable in Major League Wrestling. However, with Pillman departing for AEW and Teddy’s kegal problems, the son of the Bulldog has been on an island unto himself.

That may all change soon.

“There has been interest in me going to NXT down here in Orlando,” Smith explained. “I live down here in Tampa, Florida, so I’ve just been feeling things out, trying to get a lay of the land, so to speak.”

“We’re discussing and talking. I can’t exactly say anything for sure, but there’ve been talks.”

It was announced in December by MLW owner Court Bauer that Smith would be leaving the company, following his loss at The 2020 Opera Cup, thereby making Smith a free agent.