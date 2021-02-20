AEW President Tony Khan announced the Title Eliminator Tournament Match between Riho and Thunder Rosa is set to stream on February 28 via Bleacher Report.

“The #AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament USA semifinal bout featuring former @AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. former @nwa Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa streams on @BleacherReport on February 28th on a free Sunday Special, one week before Revolution ppv! This will be free worldwide for all fans on @BleacherReport, not @BRLive for this show, back on BRLive domestic/FITE a week later for Revolution.

“It’s huge to get exposure on Bleacher Report available to millions of fans worldwide + a reminder Revolution is Sunday 3/7, not on Sat. With @BleacherReport’s 9.4M Twitter + 14.8M Instagram followers, it’s a huge opportunity to introduce @AEW & our great wrestlers to new fans by streaming such a high stakes bout between 2 of the best as part of a free Sunday Special. Thank you @BleacherReport for teaming with us.”

According to F4WOnline, the reason for the change is to help promote the upcoming Revoution PPV, which will be the first Sunday PPV for the company. AEW previously held its awards show on the BR Live app, but that’s only available in the U.S. while Bleacher Report is worldwide.

The Bleacher Report show is expected to have two or three matches that will also include the finals of the Japanese bracket. Those semis (Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura and Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong) stream this Monday, February 22 at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

The remaining first round U.S. matches (Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay) will air on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida faces the winner of the tournament at Revolution on March 7.

