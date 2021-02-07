AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

Rhodes revealed that he talked to the 76-year-old and that Funk is in a lot of pain and could use prayers.

He tweeted, “Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y’all”

Last Thursday, Funk sent out a video on Twitter asking fans to please stop sending fan mail to his home.

Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y’all — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 7, 2021