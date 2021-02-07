AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.
Rhodes revealed that he talked to the 76-year-old and that Funk is in a lot of pain and could use prayers.
He tweeted, “Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y’all”
Last Thursday, Funk sent out a video on Twitter asking fans to please stop sending fan mail to his home.
Just like Ringo Starr in 2008, Mr. Funk has a message for his fans after 50+ years of doing this.
