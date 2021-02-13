Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson unveiled more cast members for his TV show, “Young Rock” on Instagram.

He revealed that comedian Adam Ray will be playing Vince McMahon. Other cast members include:

* Matthew Willig as Andre the Giant

* Kevin Makely as Macho Man Randy Savage

* Faiumu Fasitua Amosa and John Tui as The Wild Samoans

* Brett Azar as The Iron Shiek

* Nate Jackson as The Junkyard Dog

* Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia

The Rock also promised that there will be some easter eggs in Vince’s office for fans to find.

“Young Rock” is set to premiere on NBC on February 16.