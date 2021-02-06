The post-Royal Rumble editions of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown have aired with no main events officially announced for WrestleMania 37.

Bianca Belair came to the ring to celebrate her Women’s Royal Rumble win during tonight’s show, but was interrupted by Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald. Carmella then interrupted, as did SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Belair had previously praised both Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, but never made her announcement for the WrestleMania 37 title shot.

The segment saw Banks, Belair and Carmella all have words before Belair attacked Reginald with her hair, whipping him around the ring. The segment ended with Reginald down at ringside while Belair celebrated by swinging her hair in the air as Carmella and Banks looked on.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on this week’s WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown shows, but still has not announced which champion he will challenge at WrestleMania 37 after winning last Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

It’s been reported that Edge will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Reigns opened tonight’s SmackDown and cut a promo on Edge for disrespecting him by going to RAW and NXT first. Reigns also demanded Edge choose his WrestleMania 37 opponent by the end of the night.

Edge and Reigns later faced off in the middle of the ring. Edge accused Reigns of being scared already, and of allowing Edge to live rent-free in his head this early in the game. Reigns ordered Edge to acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania, and to beg him to let Edge onto the island of relevancy. Before anything could happen between Edge and Reigns, Kevin Owens hit the ring out of nowhere and dropped Reigns with a Stunner.

Owens had just lost a Last Man Standing match to Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Owens immediately marched out of the ring and up the ramp without looking back. Edge simply placed the microphone on the mat, looked down at a dazed Reigns on the mat, and left the ring as SmackDown went off the air.

Belair and Edge still have to make their WrestleMania 37 announcements.

While it’s been reported that Edge vs. Reigns is the plan for WrestleMania, it was noted earlier this week that no decision had been made on who Belair will challenge.

Stay tuned for more on Edge, Belair and WrestleMania 37. Below are clips from tonight’s related segments: