– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest rivals of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated R Superstar will make his first WWE NXT appearance during tonight’s episode on the USA Network.

– Speaking of Edge, he will make his second appearance on WWE’s After The Bell podcast tomorrow. Edge will discuss his career, the Royal Rumble win, WrestleMania 37, and more. Host Corey Graves will be joined by “friend of the show” Vic Joseph for the interview. This will be Edge’s second After The Bell appearance as his first came in April 2020.

– The first official theme song for WrestleMania 37 is “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd. You can hear the song below. WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

– The latest Signature Series Championship Replica from WWE Shop pays tribute to Razor Ramon, the gimmick made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. The $499.99 replica is based on the classic 1990s Intercontinental Title and comes with a velvet carrying bag with Razor’s logo. The strap is made from polyurethane and the plate is zinc alloy. The largest waist size is 44 inches. The belt also includes a toothpick pocket, but toothpicks are not included. You can see the item below: