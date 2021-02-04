WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his WWE NXT debut on tonight’s show and indicated that he may want to use his Royal Rumble win to challenge for the NXT Title.

Edge interrupted a segment between Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Finn Balor, coming out right after Balor challenged Dunne to a title match at the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event on Valentine’s Day.

Edge noted that the focus on the “E” is the norm in WWE, but in NXT the focus is put on the second “W” and that’s what makes it great. He credited watching NXT as a fan with helping him get the passion back to continue his career, and then gave major praise to both Dunne and Balor. The Rated R Superstar then talked about how he’s never held the NXT Title, which is intriguing to him. He promised to keep his eye on the Dunne vs. Balor match and said if he hasn’t decided who he will challenge at WrestleMania 37 by Takeover, then he may be coming for the NXT Title, no matter who wins it at Takeover.

It’s been reported that Edge is scheduled to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, so a NXT Title shot for him seems unlikely.

Kushida vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is also now set for Takeover.

NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” will air live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday, February 14. Below is the current card, along with shots from tonight’s segment:

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)