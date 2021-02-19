Ember Moon’s finisher, Eclipse, is one of the most exciting finishing moves in NXT. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s Rich Ucchino, Ember Moon went into detail of how her unique finisher came about.

Moon cited her friend James as the creator. During her time on the independent circuit, Moon felt the women’s matches weren’t being taken seriously by the fans attending the shows. She noticed they would use that time for snack and bathroom breaks and wanted to keep them seated. Wanting to bring something different in order to keep the fans interested in her matches, Ember asked her friend to teach her the move.

“My friend, James, he actually created the move and he retired and I was like look, I said I need something that’s gonna keep people in seats, because at that point in time, the women’s revolution had not really started,” Ember said. “It was very much so like on the independent scene when the girls came out, alright, let’s go to the restroom, get the popcorn and the t-shirts at the merch stand. Like no one watched our matches. And I wanna make these people stay in their seats, I want to make them watch what we do because it’s not fair to us. And so my friend was like I’m going to retire this year, I was like teach me the ways (laughs).”

After being away from WWE television for almost a year due to injury, Ember Moon made a shocking return to NXT at the brand’s pay-per-view NXT TakeOver:31 last October. Her appearance was preluded by a series of vignettes that lead up to the event.

The former NXT Women’s Champion recently teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart for the first-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Her team made it to the finals, but lost to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.