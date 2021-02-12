Ahead of his starring role in the upcoming Disney Channel series “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon”, Blue Demon Jr. and co-executive producers Moxie 88’s Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar joined Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. Before getting into the details about the show, Villamar explained how Moxie 88 came together.

“Moxie 88 is a company that Dan and I founded around six years ago in Los Angeles,” Villamar stated. “Both of us, we earned our chops in the Mexican film industry doing features, and music videos and a lot of commercials. Dan and I found that we had similar goals in film production.

“Our intention was to create and develop properties with a Latino flavor wrapped around the U.S. style screenwriting, if you will. That’s really the profile of our company, and we really appreciate projects that stand the test of time or bring something to the table. For example, Blue Demon was a property, that for us, it was an IP that we felt matched our company goals, and that’s what we did.”

Levy also explained the importance of Blue Demon Jr. to Latin American and Mexican culture. He also talked about having the Blue Demon Jr. IP and the projects they have worked on.

“First of all, it’s been 15 years obsessed with Blue and then becoming friends with him and working on different ideas, but the most important thing was figuring out how to approach the mask and the entity for every audience, including the people that are not lucha wrestling fans or know Blue Demon already,” Levy explained. “For Latinos, his mask and his persona is something you are born with.

“Convincing Blue about the vision in creating a company together, which is Demon Worldwide, which is owned by Moxie 88. Demon Worldwide, it’s exclusively a company to develop content and projects based on Blue Demon Jr. and his mask and legacy.”

Hausman asked how much creative freedom they had from Disney while working on the show. Levy said that they had a lot of freedom to showcase their vision, and he noted that the production has an all Latino crew that perfectly embodies what the show represents.

“The original idea was something that we all went in and pitched,” Levy said. “Disney asked us to pick a few options, and they sent us Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who did ‘Detective Pikachu’ as the writers for the show. They’re big fans. Dan has been a big fan of Blue Demon forever. Actually, when they sent us their email about wanting to do the show, they sent it with a photo of him wearing the Blue Demon mask.

“So we became a family really quick, and then they brought their own ideas, their own twists and took the story to the next level, but we were involved every step of the way from casting, to location, to picking a DP director for the pilot. Not only was it important for Disney to remain authentic, to respect the Mexican and Latino culture, Mexican American culture, not to enrage any fans so in order to keep everything authentic and follow the legacy, not only us but Blue was very involved in the process. That was also amazing.

“That is a very unique situation for a studio like Disney to give you the freedom. It was an all Latino crew, which is very rare in the industry. Everyone spoke Spanish too. We wanted to make Blue feel at home, but it’s funny because when you say Latino, sometimes they think Mexican. For example, Scarlett [Estevez] doesn’t speak Spanish, and she’s Latina as well. The show became this mixing pot that represents the show perfectly. It’s old-school vs. new-school, but it’s also Mexican American and Latino and the U.S. and all mixes of cultures that can only be done with the proper authenticity. And of course, with Blue being there and knowing what he’s doing.”

Levy continued explaining how important it is to have Latino representation and how unique the show is in that it is not an adaptation but an original hero in Blue Demon Jr. He also pointed out the female representation that goes against the masculine stereotypes that lucha libre has.

“For us, Blue’s father’s movies were the original Justice League,” Levy stated. “Before there was this crazy Marvel Universe, there were El Santo and Blue Demon movies. So it was just a natural step. To be honest, we know that there’s a lot of Latino superheroes that came from comic books in the latest years, and obviously, there’s Miles Morales, but this is the one of the non-adapted and original superheroes.

“It’s not like Peter Parker gave it to Miles Morales and then he became Spider-Man. He was always Blue Demon. He was always a Mexican wrestler, who also fought monsters. So it is very important for Latinos to see representation. And also, there’s a second level of representation in our show, which is women.

“It’s very funny that people consider luchadors a very macho icon, a very manly thing, and now, we have 13-year-old little fragile, beautiful girl being the superhero and wearing the mask and doing lucha moves. So that is very very interesting to be able to play in that sandbox and create this world.”

Blue Demon and Villamar described the upcoming Disney show as a clash of generations. Villamar said that the goal is revive the genre of movies that Blue Demon Jr.’s father starred in and bring that to the U.S. and the worldwide markets.

“Ultraviolet is new generation, and I’m old-school. I don’t use phones, technology, and this is a big crossover with the old school with the new school,” Blue Demon described. “I have a lot of problems with my niece, but she has a lot of spunk, and she’s always going the wrong way.

“It’s a clash of generations,” Villamar added. “Obviously, the story is that she discovers that her uncle is a superhero at night and a luchador during the day, and she also discovers that the mask picks her as the next heir to the legacy. The intention of the show, it’s a comedy show of course, and as you can see, Blue Demon has very good comedic sense, and what we’re trying to do in this show is revive the genre of the movies of the old times.

“There’s a lot of Blue Demon movies that were done by Blue Demon Jr.’s father, and it’s a revival of the genre. So that’s very important for us to bring that Latino superhero to the U.S. market and to the worldwide market. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

While a release date is not clear, Levy assured that the show will be released worldwide to everyone. He revealed that the pilot took three years to develop at Disney to get to this point now.

“It will be a global release when it comes out,” Levy revealed. “It’s gonna release this year globally. We’re very excited. It’s going to be different because yes, it is a Disney Channel show for the U.S., but there’s countries that they don’t have Disney Channel anymore. So it will be depending on the platform and depending on the country, but hopefully, everyone loves it because we’ve been working only on the pilot. It took us three years of development at Disney to get here.”

For more info about Blue Demon’s upcoming Disney show “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon” please visit Moxie88.com

