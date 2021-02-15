A top WWE storyline is currently being re-written, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that the storyline being changed is a RAW angle, and the new direction will start on tonight’s show. It will likely impact a scheduled match at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

As of this writing, WWE has a non-title Gauntlet Match main event advertised for tonight’s show, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and The Miz. The show will also feature McIntyre on MizTV with The Miz and John Morrison.

Stay tuned for updates.