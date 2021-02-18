As previously reported, Kyle O’Reilly was stretchered out following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT. He was attended to by Triple H, Finn Balor and other officials.

I first heard that O’Reilly was with Cole backstage and he was responsive after the incident. I was then was able to confirm that they were just selling the closing angle on the show and that the incident was a work.

A minor update on Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole is with him, he's responsive @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 18, 2021

Ok, I've heard more from a close source, waiting on more but there appears to be nothing to worry about with Kyle O'Reilly @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 18, 2021

O’Reilly is fine and he was just selling the closing angle on NXT.

The angle led to many people on the internet speculating that the incident was because O’Reilly has Type 1 Diabetes. I was told that they didn’t even anticipate that people would think it had to do with that. This was simply a case of WWE running an angle, but speculation ran rampant on social media after photos were leaked.

Below are photos from O’Reilly being stretchered out