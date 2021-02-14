Ringside Collectibles has announced earlier this week that they are releasing an exclusive NWO John Cena action figure.

The item is based on the WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse match. In the match, Bray Wyatt made an illusion of John Cena joining the NWO.

The figure is retailing for $27.99 and includes a fabric NWO t-shirt, NWO World Heavyweight Belt, NWO baseball cap, 3 sets of hands, and a black and white cardboard WCW Monday Nitro foldable backdrop.

Below is Ringside’s full description of the John Cena action figure:

NWO John Cena WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive WWE Toy Wrestling Action Figure by Mattel!

Tradition Bites! nWo 4 Life WrestleMania 36 – The WrestleMania too big for just one night – was full of shcoks and surprises, capped off by the most shocking, surprising match in WrestleMania history: The Firefly Funhouse match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena. Nobody knew what to expect, leas of all John Cena. From the moment the match started, it was clear this was no ordinary contest. Rather then bell-to-bell action, the firefly funhouse match was a waking nightmare. Cean relived career moment after career moment, each twisted with fabricated failures. All except for one moment that never happened where John Cena abandoned his legacy as a hero of the people, and joined the NWO. In the end, it was another illusion of Wyatt’s making. Cena sank deeper into his own personal horrors within the funhouse, and has not been seen in WWE since.

The figure is available to pre-order at this link here.