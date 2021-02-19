A “Face of the Revolution” qualifying match has been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

The match will see Rey Fenix battle Lance Archer. The winner will earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 7.

The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will feature 6 wrestlers. Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero are already confirmed for the bout. There will be two more qualifying matches to take place after Archer vs. Fenix. The winner of the match will receive a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin.

AEW revealed the Fenix vs. Archer qualifier in the backstage video seen below with Alex Abrahantes. Tension develops between the two, despite last week’s Dynamite six-man win with Jon Moxley over Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with the Archer and Fenix segment:

* Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier

* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1: Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1: Anna Jay vs. Dr. Britt Baker