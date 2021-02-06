WWE Superstars Titus O’Neil, The Miz, Cesaro, and R-Truth were involved in today’s Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews in celebration of Super Bowl weekend.

At halftime, former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie rolled up his teammate, R-Truth, to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Truth had just won back the title this past Monday, when he pinned Peter Rosenberg in his hotel room during a live remote broadcast..