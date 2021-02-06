WWE Superstars Titus O’Neil, The Miz, Cesaro, and R-Truth were involved in today’s Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews in celebration of Super Bowl weekend.
At halftime, former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie rolled up his teammate, R-Truth, to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.
Truth had just won back the title this past Monday, when he pinned Peter Rosenberg in his hotel room during a live remote broadcast..
Oh snap! @WWE 24/7 title change on America’s Best Beaches! @DougFlutie strips the belt away from @RonKillings during halftime of @CelebritySweat1 Flag Football game! #ClearwaterBeach #WWE pic.twitter.com/FtTMPxmKZJ
— St. Pete/Clearwater (@VSPC) February 6, 2021
A shocker in the sand! @DougFlutie pinned #CelebSweat Flag football teammate @RonKillings to win the 24/7 Title at halftime! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/irAf1orfpK
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021