Former WWWF Tag Team Champion Dean Ho (Dean Higuchi) died on February 20 at the age of 80 due to CTE, according to former WWE referee Kevin Jefferies. Jefferies noted CTE came from Higuchi’s days playing football.

Beginning his wrestling career in 1962 for Pacific Northwest Wrestling, Higuchi worked for numerous territories, including Big Time Wrestling.

He won the WWWF Tag Team Titles with Tony Garea in November of 1973 and worked for the company until 1975. He retired from wrestling in 1983.

Wrestling Inc. sends their condolences to the friends and family of Dean Higuchi.