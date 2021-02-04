The finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been confirmed to take place at the upcoming NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

The quarterfinals wrapped on tonight’s NXT show as Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeated Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) to advance. The main event then saw Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeat The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole) to advance.

Next Wednesday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” go-home show will include the semifinals with the winners advancing to the finals at Takeover. Next Wednesday’s show will feature Legado del Fantasma vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter), plus Ciampa and Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson).

The updated Men’s Dusty Classic bracket looks like this:

FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze, Fandango)

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

* Kushida and Leon Ruff defeated The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) defeated Ever-Rise (Matt Martel, Chase Parker)

FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE

* MSK (Wes Carter, Nash Lee) defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Curt Stallion and August Grey

* Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) defeated Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh)

QUARTERFINALS

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated The Undisputed Era

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Kushida and Leon Ruff

QUARTERFINALS

* MSK defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Legado del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party

SEMIFINALS – AIRING FEBRUARY 10

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

SEMIFINALS – AIRING FEBRUARY 10

* MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

FINALS – AT TAKEOVER ON FEBRUARY 14

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher or The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK or Legado del Fantasma

NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” will air live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday, February 14. Below is the current card, along with footage from tonight’s men’s tag team matches:

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK or Legado del Fantasma vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans or Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa