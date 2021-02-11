Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft [fka Tyler Reks] recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where she reflected back on her four-year stint with the WWE and FCW between 2008 and 2012.

Tuft’s WWE run culminated with she and tag partner Brian Myers [fka Curt Hawkins] portraying a stripper gimmick on SmackDown. A week later, Tuft asked for her release as she intended to spend more time with her family. She and WWE parted ways on August 21, 2012.

While speaking to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, Truft recalled why she chose family over WWE, a night after SummerSlam 2012.

“It happened pretty quickly [departure from WWE],” she said. “My daughter at the time was 8 months old, and I was gone a lot. I would leave from San Francisco on a Thursday night, get to wherever we’re going Friday morning, and I wouldn’t be home until Wednesday at 3 in the afternoon. I had less than 24 hours a week to spend with my 8-month-old daughter.”

She continued, “It was really heartbreaking. I didn’t want to be a FaceTime father. At SummerSlam, which was supposed to be this family event, where all wrestlers bring their family members and hangout. It was so difficult [to quit] then, my daughter wanted to see me but I had all these appearances and autograph signings, and Axxess matches to do.

“My daughter was really upset. I saw the difficulty. My parents just happened to drive through LA, they called at just the right moment and I said, ‘hey, can you take my daughter home with you?’ and they agreed. When I watched them drive away from the hotel, my heart broke, and I knew everything was wrong and I had to quit.”

Tuft recalled the telephone call she received from Triple H following her WWE release.

“Hunter was really amazing,” said Tuft. “He understood why I quit and called me later. He said, ‘Hey, look. One father to the next, I totally understand.'”

On leaving WWE on cordial terms, Tuft said, “I was just happy to be going home.”

During the interview, Tuft also explained the origins of her “Body Spartan” fitness brand.

“We started in 2013 after my brother committed suicide. He got addicted to methamphetamine. I had no idea about the severity of the drug. One week, he called me while sounding high and wanted to see me. I told him, ‘you sober up, and then I’ll talk to you.’

“I never saw him again. The day after Christmas, he was driving home, my dad was going to put him in rehab. He stopped at a shooting range and shot himself in the head. At that moment, I promised myself I’ll never miss the opportunity to help someone. I wrote a book on body building and fitness and that became the flagship program for our Body Spartan brand.”

Tuft added that the brand now has an app where users can watch full workout videos and nutritional advice via an algorithm designed by his nutritionist wife. AEW star Brian Cage uses the technology.

When asked if she is completely done with pro wrestling, Tuft said, “My back is pretty messed up from taking the bumps. I’m actually going to BioXcelerator down in Columbia soon for stem cell surgery. Ryback, Kevin Nash, Brian Cage and several others have visited the place as well.

“I have no desire to bump anymore. However, if WWE or AEW wanted me to make appearances, I’d love to. All doors are open.”

For more information about Gabbi's "Body Spartan" fitness app please visit www.BodySpartan.com

