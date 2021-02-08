The first indie events have been announced for WrestleMania 37 Weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Game Changer Wrestling announced today that they will bring The Collective to Tampa for WWE’s big weekend in April.

The Collective Remix will run from Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 10 at The Cuban Club in Ybor City, Florida, which is just about a 5 minute drive.

The Collective Remix events for this year include Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, For The Culture, Jimmmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl S--t, the 16-man Acid Cup Tournament, and a Planet Death deathmatch event. Indie promotions VXS, No Peace Underground and Unsanctioned Pro will also be featured.

Tickets for GCW’s big weekend of events will go on sale this Friday at noon. The matches will be held outdoors at the courtyard of The Cuban Club, and there will be 20% capacity allowed. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. The Collective ticketholders from 2020 will have until Thursday at midnight to redeem credits or rollover their 2020 packages.

The shows will stream live on FITE.TV.

