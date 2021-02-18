– Hana Kimura’s mother Kyoko recently announced that she will be holding a tribute show for her late daughter in May. The event will be called “See You Again: The Hana Kimura Memorial Show” and will take place on May 23, the one-year anniversary of Hana’s tragic passing at the age of 22. It was reported back in December that Tokyo Police filed charges against the man who cyberbullied Hana, which is believed to have led to her suicide.

– Stardom will be holding their 10th anniversary show on March 3 at Nippon Budokan. Stardom officially announced the full card for All Star Dream Cinderella with the main event being Giulia vs. Tam Nakano for the World of Stardom Title, Hair vs. Hair Match. The first four matches will be available for free on YouTube with the rest of the show available on Stardom World.

Below is the full card for the show:

* High Speed Title Match: AZM (c) vs. Natuspoi

* Goddesses of Stardom Title Match: Maika & Himeka (c) vs. Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima

* All Star Rumble

* Momo Watanabe vs. Nanae Takahashi

* SWA World Title Match: Syuri (c) vs. Konami

* Mayu Iwatani vs. Yoshiko

* World of Stardom Title Match: Utami Hayashishita (c) vs. Saya Kamitami

* Wonder of Stardom Title, Hair vs. Hair Match: Giulia (c) vs. Tam Nakano

You can view the related tweets below:

The first four matches on 3.3 at Nippon Budokan! The Prologue Fights will be broadcast live on Youtube! pic.twitter.com/IIEn8uA3jW — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2021