NJPW announced that Hirooki Goto has received “formal caution” after attacking Jay White on February 3 at Korakuen Hall.

Goto attacked Jay White after his match with Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL against Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano.

The promotion announced that after reviewing footage and first-hand accounts, they decided to uphold Jay White’s complaint, and have reprimanded Hirooki Goto.

Jay White did comment about the tweet that NJPW sent out about the situation.

White replied, “Formal caution” Wow.”

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Tomohiro Ishii will defend the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships against Jay White, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa Thursday at New Beginning in Hiroshima.