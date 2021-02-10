Impact Wrestling has announced a new weekly one-hour TV show – Before The Impact.

Before The Impact will air each Tuesday night on AXS TV at 7pm ET, as the one-hour lead-in to the weekly Impact Wrestling flagship show.

Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton will host BTI. He will be joined by reporters Josh Mathews and Gia Miller.

BTI will feature exclusive match and insider views each week. It will also feature news on the pro wrestling industry with a weekly “Iceman’s Intel” segment with George Iceman. Impact’s press release noted that this segment is expected to be a highlight of BTI.

Mathews also serves as the Senior Producer of BTI.

“BTI will feature in-depth previews of the biggest matches, exclusive interviews with IMPACT Wrestling stars, behind-the-scenes access you won’t see anywhere else and an exclusive match each week,” Mathews said.

BTI will apparently also feature in-ring action. Next Tuesday’s premiere will feature a match with Team XXXL’s Ace Romero and Larry D vs. The Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore said BTI will serve as Impact’s version of a pre-game show.

“BEFORE THE IMPACT will be IMPACT Wrestling’s version of a pregame show,” D’Amore said in the press release. “Fans have been asking for more IMPACT action on AXS TV and we’re excited to debut a new show and format with BTI.”

Stay tuned for more on Impact BTI. You can see the promotional photo of Burton, Mathews and Miller above.