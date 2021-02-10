Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s episode is the go-home show for No Surrender, which is live this Saturday on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with an eight-man tag team match!

Trey Miguel, Josh Alexander, Willie Mack & Suicide vs. Chris Bey, Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton), Daivari & Blake Christian

Blake Christian and Josh Alexander kick things off. Both men exchange mat-based takedowns until Alexander turns it up a notch with a power slam. Blake heads to his corner for a take out to Ace Austin. Ace says he’ll teach Blake how it’s done. Alexander looks for an ankle lock. Austin rolls through. Alexander sends Austin through a snapmare before tagging in Trey Miguel. Miguel comes in hot with a nice atomic drop. Austin rolls out and brings Chris Bey in. Suicide comes in off a blind tag from Miguel.

The North and The Rascalz have been on the opposite side of the ring many times but we're seeing great teamwork from @Walking_Weapon and @TheTreyMiguel. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/z0p0L2boCE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021

Suicide flies in with a nice head scissors takedown on Bey. Suicide plants a nice basement dropkick for only a two count. Austin rushes in after Austin is sent to the outside. Suicide hangs in the ropes, and Austin dives into Bey. Willie Mack and Daivari become the legal men. Daivari has Mack cornered with a series of punches. Mack escapes with a standing moonsault for a two count. Bey gets tagged in. He rolls Mack through with a snapmare for another near fall. Austin stomps away on Mack once he makes his way back into the ring. He looks for another cover. Mack kicks out.

Blake Christian tags himself back in after watching Austin’s unsuccessful time in the ring. He connects a dropkick for two. Christian exits strategically by backing himself up against the turnbuckles and holding on to Mack until Daivari comes in. Daivari misses an opportunity to connect an elbow off the top. Mack rolls through with a tag out to Miguel. Miguel comes in with seven big moves before Bey and Alexander make their way into the ring. Alexander positions Bey for a Northern Lights Suplex. Christian comes in to stop Alexander’s momentum with a 450 Splash! Mack slides back in with a nice senton on Austin in the corner and a standing moonsault on Blake Christian.

Daivari isn’t a fan of Mack’s spotlight. He comes in with a big forearm. Mack sends him over the top rope. Suicide sends Austin and Bey crashing into each other. He shotguns Bey out of the ring with a beautiful missile dropkick. Miguel and Suicide accidentally crash into each other. Christian flies off the top with a springboard flatliner. He thinks he has Miguel put away…Nope! Miguel kicks out at two. Miguel locks in his new hourglass submission on Christian. Christian taps out. Miguel’s team wins!

Winners: Trey Miguel, Josh Alexander, Willie Mack & Suicide

Post-Match: Sami Callihan congratulates Trey Miguel for his big victory. But he wants to know when will Miguel flake out again and leave the company? Callihan says it’s in Miguel’s best interests to just leave now!

"So you might as well save us all the embarrassment and JUST QUIT NOW." @TheSamiCallihan's harsh words for @TheTreyMiguel continue. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/blj73pomWo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021

After the commercial break, ODB will make her in-ring return!

– The Impact locker room wishes Tommy Dreamer a happy early birthday before his big match against Rich Swann at No Surrender. He and Swann will sign the contract for their match tonight!

We head back to the ring for Knockouts action!

Kimber Lee (w/Susan & Deonna Purrazzo) vs. ODB

Kimber Lee rolls out of the ring to talk to Susan and Deonna Purrazzo. Lee mimics ODB by tucking in her girls and tries to run into her. ODB doesn’t move a muscle. ODB’s girls push Lee halfway across the ring. ODB lights Lee’s chest up with a big knife edge chop. Lee charges in and gets caught with an elbow. Lee breaks up ODB’s Dirty Dozen finisher. Lee goes for a cover. ODB kicks out at one. Lee locks her up with a lotus lock. ODB fights back with a back elbow.

Lee removes the bandana around ODB’s head. Lee returns a chop in the corner before slamming the former Knockouts Champion face-first into the top turnbuckle. Lee sends ODB out of the ring and distracts the referee while Susan and Deonna Purrazzo whale on her on the outside.

Back from the break, ODB is on the move with a big shoulder tackle. She sets Lee up with her glamorous bronco buster. She looks for a cover, and Lee kicks out at two. Lee whips ODB into the corner. ODB turns it around with her Dirty Dozen. She lands the diving Thesz press part of her move and rolls Lee up. Lee kicks out again. Lee drives ODB onto the canvas with a running slam. She heads to the top and ODB stops her momentum by throwing her across the ring. Susan climbs up on the apron to distract the referee. Purrazzo goes to town on ODB. Jazz and Jordynne Grace come out to help ODB out. Lee lays and waits, rolls ODB up, and wins the match.

Winner: Kimber Lee

At Swinger’s Palace: John E. Bravo will not accept Fallah Bahh’s cookie for collateral.

Backstage: Susan is not happy how everything went down with Jazz and Jordynne Grace. Deonna Purrazzo says that this is the Age of Virtuosa, and she’ll make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. That isn’t good enough for Susan. She is going to talk to their manager, Scott D’Amore, and demand a Knockouts tag team match at No Surrender.

Now, Cousin Jake makes his way down to the ring to announce if he’ll join Violent By Design. Cousin Jake admits that his head has been swimming. Violent By Design’s music hits. They are hopeful he’ll make the right decision. Eric Young says that he can see it in Cousin Jake that he is ready to take control. Cousin Jake says if you don’t stand for something, then you don’t fight for anything. Then, he informs the guys that his new name is Jake Something. Violent By Design does not like that answer. They put a chair around Jake’s neck, and Young informs Jake he’ll be facing Deaner at No Surrender this Saturday.

Backstage: Rohit Raju says he’s turning to his monster Shera the same way TJP is turning towards his monster Manik. Raju is excited to have Shera in his corner for his X-Division Championship against TJP on Saturday.