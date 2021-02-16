Tonight on Impact Wrestling, witness the fallout from No Surrender, which saw every champion retain their championships, respectively.

But one big takeaway from Saturday’s show was the announcement that NJPW’s Gaijin stars, Juice Robinson and David Finlay, collectively known as FinJuice, will be arriving at the Impact Zone tonight.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champions are ready to put the entire Impact tag team division, specifically the World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, on notice. Could FinJuice be the next in line for the tag titles?

Speaking of titles, at No Surrender, “The Walking Weapon,” Josh Alexander walked out of the Triple Threat Revolver with a golden opportunity as the new No. 1 Contender to TJP’s X-Division Championship. Tonight, TJP will rightfully put his title on the line against his most current challenger. Will Alexander pick up his first single title victory?

Also scheduled for tonight:

Trey Miguel vs. Suicide vs. Daivari vs. Willie Mack

Don’t forget to tune in to the premiere episode of Before The Impact (BTI), where panelists Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and Jon Burton will discuss everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s show. There will also be a tag team grudge match between XXXL and Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus).

