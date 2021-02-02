This week will be a big one for Private Party. Tonight, they and TNA/Impact legend Matt Hardy will make their third appearance on Impact Wrestling.

In less than one week, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen will have their moment to shine as they challenge the Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championship at No Surrender. But before they square off with the Bullet Club veterans, they will participate in a Tag Team Battle Royal at AEW’s Beach Break, where the winners will face the Young Bucks for their AEW Tag Team Championship at Revolution in March. Could Matt Hardy be right? Will Private Party become double champions at two different promotions?

After attacking Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz’s Fire ‘N Flava Fest last week, Havok will go one-on-one with Steelz in a singles match. At Hard To Kill, Steelz and Hogan secured a big victory over Havok and Nevaeh to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Although their party wasn’t going as planned, Havok and Nevaeh added more excitement than anticipated by crashing the party. Now, they have to settle their dispute in a grudge match.

Lastly, we’ll see the buildup towards Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer’s match for the Impact World Championship at No Surrender. Before they become each other’s challengers, they will team up again this week to take on Moose and Chris Bey.

Last week, Swann’s team – Dreamer, Willie Mack and a returning Trey Miguel, defeated Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock in the main event. We’ll see if the Impact World Champion and the “Innovator of Violence” can keep their winning streak going.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* TJP vs. Rohit Raju

* Susan vs. Jordynne Grace

* Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander

* Larry D vs. Crazzy Steve

Be sure to follow our live coverage of Impact Wrestling at 8 PM EST!